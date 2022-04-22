ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Lottery ticket worth $90,000+ sold in Palm Beach County

By Lenny Cohen
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who played the Florida Lottery in North Palm Beach will...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville man wins $1M on scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off. Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

‘We’re Going Fishing’: Plantation Man Reels In $1 Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Plantation man has claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off-game. Vincent Pugliese claimed his $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Pugliese plans to use his winnings to invest in real estate, but when asked what he was going to do first, he told the Lottery, “Today, we’re going fishing.” Pugliese purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 550 North Pine Island Road in Plantation. The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
PLANTATION, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
