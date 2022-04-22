ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State launches Bulldog Bundle

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders at Mississippi State University (MSU) announced the launch of Bulldog Bundle .

The program allows undergraduates to have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%. The Bulldog Bundle program is being launched in partnership with Barnes & Noble College, which manages the Barnes & Noble at Mississippi State University bookstore.

College presidents now have final say on tenure after IHL quietly revises policy

The Bulldog Bundle program will allow students to access all their course materials before the first day of class. Instead of purchasing materials a la carte, the cost is “bundled” in each student’s account at the same time tuition is charged. Bulldog Bundle is available to all undergraduates attending Mississippi State’s Starkville and Meridian campuses, as well as online students.

Mississippi State will implement Bulldog Bundle this August for the fall term.

