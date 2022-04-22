ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River director of community maintenance, promoted by Correia, on leave

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River director of community maintenance, who was promoted by ex-Mayor Jasiel Correia, has been...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Body found in Battleship Cove in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE)- A body was found floating in the Taunton River near Battle Ship Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fall River Police Department. Police and fire responded to the scene at around 12:44 p.m. and found the body of a deceased man. The Bristol County District...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-mayor reports to prison after losing latest bid for delay

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges has reported to federal prison after a judge rejected his latest request for a delay. The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia entered the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, New Hampshire, on Friday as required in order to begin a six-year sentence.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

Mayor in prison, ATVs on Fall River streets, and more: ICYMI

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the start of a brand new week! Let’s get you caught up to start this week right. It may have been vacation week for kids at school, but the news never takes a break. Last week was chock full of events, not least of which was the incarceration of onetime Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who officially began his six-year prison term for fraud and corruption on Friday. We also covered the steps Fall River is taking to address illegal ATVs on the road, a brewing tiff between veterans groups, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Woman Searching for Her Fall River Dad After 40 Years

Maria Rodrigues will turn 43 this summer. She has never met her dad. Her mother and father had a very brief relationship in Fall River back in 1978. Her mother, Denise Rodrigues (pictured above), was 21 years old at the time and became pregnant. Her father, who was several years older, didn't remain in the picture after the couple broke up three months before Maria was born. Her father never laid eyes on her.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good. Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back. The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874. Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed. “I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.” As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

DOZENS PROTEST SENATOR BELL’S VACCINE BILL

GREENVILLE , R.I. (WLNE)– Dozens of protestors lined the streets of Greenville off Putnam’s Pike, protesting the bill proposed by Senator Sam Bell. Senator Bell’s would charge unvaccinated tax payers in Rhode Island $50 a month, and could potentially double their income tax. “It’s probably one of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WPRI 12 News

The Autism Project holds ‘Imagine Walk’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project held its 20th Annual Imagine Walk Sunday morning in Warwick. The event returned to Goddard Memorial State Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 12 News anchor Danielle North served as emcee of the event. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina […]
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet 14-Year-Old: ‘Don’t Steal My Wood’

Matthew DeBarros is a hardworking kid. When he wants to buy something, the 14-year-old works for his father's landscaping company and gets paid. "He's been doing it since he could walk," joked his dad, Eric DeBarros. The latest thing Matthew has his eye on is a CRF 250 dirtbike. He's...
ACUSHNET, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Woman Loses House Over Tax Bill

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman is suing the city and a Boston-based debt collection agency for violating her rights after her Valentine Street home was sold out from under her. Deborah Foss filed a lawsuit in Bristol Superior Court on March 29 claiming that the city sold...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Providence Journal

Veterans Voice: Remembering how Rhode Islanders burned the British ship Gaspee 250 years ago

One June night, 19-year-old Eph Bowen borrowed his father’s gun, grabbed some ammunition and headed for a local tavern. He met up with a group of others bent on taking revenge on a ship that had been hassling boats belonging to their friends. The ship had run aground in Narragansett Bay. It was time for payback. Let’s add a little context to this scenario. The date was June 9, 1772, and the ship that ran aground was the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Plymouth Haunted Museum Investigated on TV’s ‘Portals to Hell’

Some of the ghosts of Plymouth, Massachusetts have a starring role in the latest episode of the Travel Channel’s hit paranormal series Portals to Hell. The episode, which premiered Saturday on Travel Channel and on the Discovery+ app, features an investigation of Plymouth’s Taylor Trask Museum, which actually is two different buildings: the 1725 Taylor House, and the 1894 Trask Museum.
PLYMOUTH, MA

