New York City, NY

State expands universal pre-K programs in the Hudson Valley

By Blaise Gomez
 3 days ago

The push for universal pre-K is becoming a reality in the Hudson Valley, with millions of dollars in new state aid for schools outside of New York City.

Sen. James Skoufis spoke in Cornwall today to announce funding for 82 UPK seats in Cornwall schools.

A total of $230 million has been approved for districts statewide.

Skoufis says the goal is to fully fund UPK programs for all 4-year-olds in the state within the next few years.

“With the state funding and local school support, UPK programs are starting to stand up throughout the Hudson Valley,” said Skoufis. “Between last year and this year, there are 2,650 new UPK slots that are being funded in part by the state - and for those almost 3,000 families this is life-changing.”

Cornwall passed its school budget last night to include the universal pre-K seats without increasing taxes.

Residents will have the chance to weigh in and cast their ballots May 17.

