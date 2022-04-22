Bravo TV’s Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Anchors Waterways-Themed Fundraisers For The Children’s Diagnostic &Treatment Center
April 20, 2022 – Below Deck’s Bravo TV Star Captain Lee Rosbach will lead a series of upscale fundraising events under the Waterway Soiree- banner for Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC), a facility of Broward Health that serves more than 10,000 children with special needs by providing comprehensive prevention, intervention...southfloridahospitalnews.com
Comments / 0