Roswell Park CIO Leading University at Buffalo Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Research Effort; Team Earns $10M Grant

By Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-year award to promote leadership in science & engineering. CIO Dr. Thomas Furlani is grant's principal investigator. Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo will lead a $10 million project to develop software that academia, industry and government agencies use to manage high-performance computing infrastructure, the U.S. National Science...

Upworthy

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

Your favorite cookie now has a new field of science dedicated to it: Oreology. This novel field of science attempts to understand the flow and fracture of the iconic Oreo cookie to find the best eating experience, including whether it's actually possible to separate the two sides of the cookie sandwich with an equal amount of creme filling on each. In a study published last week in the journal American Institute of Physics, a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug deep into the probability of achieving an equal creme ratio in Oreos when twisting it open.
SCIENCE

