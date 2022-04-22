Roswell Park CIO Leading University at Buffalo Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Research Effort; Team Earns $10M Grant
Five-year award to promote leadership in science & engineering. CIO Dr. Thomas Furlani is grant's principal investigator. Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo will lead a $10 million project to develop software that academia, industry and government agencies use to manage high-performance computing infrastructure, the U.S. National Science...www.newswise.com
