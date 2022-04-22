Wamego’s Tulip Festival, Columbian Theatre concert kick off weekend events

Tyler Woods, artistic director, with The Columbian stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the popular festival and “Shine On!” a concert on Saturday featuring Karla Bauer with the Columbian students. Plus, mark your calendar for the upcoming performance of “Mary Poppins” in June.
JOPLIN (NEXSTAR) — A car slid into a ditch off of North Schifferdecker Ave early Friday morning and flipped on it’s side. Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the white convertible BMW was traveling along Schifferdecker at speeds of near 70mph before going off the roadway just before 9:30. That’s when the teen’s vehicle caught […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SOLOMON (KSNT) – A Topeka woman traveling on a major Kansas highway was shot in the back, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot around 9 p.m. April 11, while driving west on I-70 near Solomon. The sheriff’s office said there were three people in her car. […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below: […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police and Fire Departments briefly shut down River Road in North Topeka on Friday as they recovered a body from the Kansas River. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a deceased person in the Kansas River. Firefighters were called to the scene to help and were […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A stolen electronic item was tracked by GPS and led to two men police believe are part of an aggravated burglary Sunday morning. Sunday morning the Topeka Police Department went to the 1200 block of Southwest Pembroke after getting a call that a burglary was in progress. The homeowner reported to police […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department seized drugs and firearms in four separate arrests on Sunday during traffic stops. According to the TPD, four firearms along with illegal drugs were seized during four separate arrests on April 24. To see the details of these arrests, look below: At 3 p.m., police stopped a vehicle […]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Jail has a man in custody after a fight between a group of people ended with someone pulling out a gun Tuesday evening. Inmate records showed Daniel Puente-Martinez, 24, faces charges including: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Criminal damage to property Criminal discharge of a firearm at an […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to Topeka Police, 35-year-old Dustin Michael Clayton was killed in a shooting that happened Friday night. The shooting happened in the 500 block of SW Lane in Topeka just after 11 p.m. When police got there, they found Clayton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
LEBO (KSNT) – An area high school is going under a “media blackout,” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District did […]
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Osage County Sunday. Sir Alvis Jai Oneal, 23, was driving a 2011 Kia Optima northbound on South Shawnee Heights Road when he was turning and ran off the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car Oneal […]
