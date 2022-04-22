ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Wamego’s Tulip Festival, Columbian Theatre concert kick off weekend events

By Erin La Row
 3 days ago

Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Wamego is the place to be April 23-24 with the annual Tulip Festival and a concert at The Columbian Theatre .

Tyler Woods, artistic director, with The Columbian stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the popular festival and “Shine On!” a concert on Saturday featuring Karla Bauer with the Columbian students. Plus, mark your calendar for the upcoming performance of “Mary Poppins” in June.

