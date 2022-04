Grand Rapids Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren continues to have quite the rookie AHL season. Berggren, who was the Detroit Red Wings' 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, set a new Griffins single-season rookie scoring record with his 60th point, which came at 5:39 in the third period against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday. The 21-year-old accomplished the feat with an assist, his second helper of the afternoon, on forward Riley Barber's second goal.

