NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Rivertown IGA owner Ray Dietrich has decided to retire after decades at the grocery store. He said he's been putting it off, but "the day has come." Dietrich said he came to New Richmond around 34 years ago and bought the old IGA store on Front Street. Years later, they built a new IGA facility at its current location on Old U.S. 52.

NEW RICHMOND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO