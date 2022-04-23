ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls fall to Bucks 111-81 in game 3 of NBA playoffs at United Center

By Diane Pathieu
 1 day ago

Fans came out to cheer them on but the Chicago Bulls weren't exactly at the top of their game Friday night.

The Bulls lost game three of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center 111-81.

Tonight's game was the team's first playoff game at home in five years.

Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home.

Coming off two shaky performances at home, Milwaukee quieted a raucous crowd at the United Center almost as soon as it started. The Bucks led by 24 in the second quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

DeMar DeRozan scored a career-playoff high of 41 points, and the Bulls outlasted the Bucks 114-110 Wednesday night in game two, but the Bucks defense was impenetrable Friday.

"They haven't been there for a very long time so we're crossing our fingers we'll get two games, hopefully more," said Gail Doherty, manager at the nearby Billy Goat Tavern.

Earlier tonight, as the game got underway, the Third Rail Tavern near the Untied Center was buzzing with excitement.

"Nervous, but happy that I feel nervous because there were five dark seasons there where instead of nervousness, it was apathy," said fan Matt Peck.

"The Chicago Bulls bring together everybody. Especially when they're good like this, they bring together everyone like that, man," said fan David Watson.

"I mean I expect them to win because it's the Bulls. We have a dynasty here that needs to keep going on," one fan said.

Tickets are still available for Friday night's game, and range from standing room only for a little over $100 to courtside for a few thousand dollars.

"It was worth it. I'm a tax accountant, so I did a lot of taxes to get here tonight. (Laughs) What a way to celebrate," said fan Michelle Dubose.

Games three and four of the playoff series are on ABC7. Game four is at noon Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

