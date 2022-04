The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic. The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO