Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting at east side apartments

By George Lawson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison for shooting into a crowd of people at a party, killing a...

