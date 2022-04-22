ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State football adds commitment from 4-star pass rusher

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng9NO_0fHFa18Q00

Penn State football has added a pass rusher to its 2023 recruiting class. Four-star Jameial Lyons announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin Friday afternoon via his Twitter account.

Lyons is an in-state recruit, playing for Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He’s the No. 27 Edge in the country and No. 7 player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports player rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass rusher chose the Nittany Lions over 10 other scholarship offers, including those from Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, projects Lyons as a Power-5 starter at the next level.

“Offers position versatility at college level as edge or defensive lineman,” Dohn’s scouting report on Lyons’ profile reads. “Displays raw athleticism as a two-way player in high school. High ceiling prospect based on physical traits, which includes 40 time in the 4.8s. Possesses strength throughout frame. Plays standing up and comes off edge and with hand on ground for Roman Catholic. Shows burst and some quick twitch at snap. Has body control and demonstrates change of direction in space. Gets into backfield and uses length to corral ball carrier. Is physical at point of attack and works hard to disengage.”

“Can stack-and-shed but has to be more consistent. Demonstrates willingness to work through double teams. Can track down play from behind. Shows ability to disengage and re-direct along line of scrimmage. Has a nice swim move but needs to continue development technique. Has to work on ability to anchor against run when lined up as defensive lineman. Improving hand work to keep offensive linemen off on initial punch is important. Has to continue to develop lower body flexibility to dip shoulder and explode when coming around edge. Multi-year starter for Top 20 program. Has NFL draft potential.”

Lyons’ addition to the class brings it to 10 members and bumps it up from sixth to fifth in the country according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. The group ranks second in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Ohio State#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#247sports
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Why Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Didn’t Attend His Funeral

A funeral was held for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this week, though his parents weren’t in attendance. Earlier this week, the parents of the former Ohio State Buckeyes star, who was killed while trying to cross a Florida highway on April 16, held a separate memorial service instead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders throws Jackson State’s ex-OC under the bus

Deion Sanders is not shy about offering some brutal honesty as Jackson State head coach. Even members of his coaching staff aren’t safe. Sanders’ Jackson State spring game was featured on ESPNU Sunday, and Coach Prime was a huge part of the broadcast. When chatting live with ESPNU during the game, Sanders took time out to praise new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone. Sanders suggested that Bartolone would make the Jackson State offense less predictable, which was apparently a huge problem in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
30
Followers
28
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy