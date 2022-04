Here are the top five LHSAA high school softball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 25:. 1. Houma Christian School (25-3). No. 3 Houma Christian will play No. 2 St. Charles in the Division III state semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday in Broussard. Destiny Pierce had a two-run double in a 16-2 win over Lafayette Christian in the quarterfinals. Madison Hundley had three RBIs, and Jessika Duplantis finished 3-for-3 with an RBI. Last week: No. 1.

HOUMA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO