Clean Slate? Aaron Carter Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head: See Photo

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago

A clean slate? Amid Aaron Carter's ongoing personal troubles, the singer, 34, revealed via Instagram that he decided to get rid of his signature platinum blonde locks.

"Shaved my head and I wasn't entirely sure how i would like it? But I love it!!! I literally thought my head would look more awkward lol!!" he captioned the selfie, where he used a filter that put butterflies on his face. "Does [sic] time Iâ€™ve ever shaved my head! F**k what anyone thinks ðŸ™ˆ I LOVE IT! My last haircut was trash and I had to start overâ€¦.. ðŸ˜ˆ."

The singer's switch-up comes less than two months since he announced he was taking a break from social media, as he's in the midst of a tumultuous on-off relationship with his baby mama Melanie Martin , who gave birth to their son, Prince , this past November.

At the time, he said he needed to "decompress from todays court hearing and stay focused and happy and be a good father."

The new mom had filed a restraining order against Carter in February, claiming he physically abused her to the point that she had a broken rib â€” though she later retracted the filing and blamed the situation on postpartum depression struggles.

As of late March, the crooner hinted that he and Martin aren't together, as he documented himself while getting a new tattoo on his forehead that covered up her name. The tat was of a giant blue butterfly, which he dedicated to his late sister, Leslie , who struggled with drug addiction and died at age 25 in 2012.

"Life is such a valuable learning lesson, IF you always it to be that. With that being said, this is my body and this tattoo by @tattoo_mike_13 is to commemorate the passing of of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter..." he wrote in a dedication post. "Leslie I know your [sic] in paradise. I do feel you inside. The things you taught me and your favorite color being blue you were a Gemini and you were fearless."

