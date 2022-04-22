Kevin McCarthy Audio Suggests 'Consciousness of Guilt' by Trump: Kirschner
"Trump KNEW he committed crimes," the former U.S. Army prosecutor contended, based on the leaked audio of the GOP House...www.newsweek.com
"Trump KNEW he committed crimes," the former U.S. Army prosecutor contended, based on the leaked audio of the GOP House...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0