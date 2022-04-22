ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks Driver Was Arguing, Speeding In Crash That Killed BF: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Theresa Dowling Photo Credit: Northampton Township Police Department

A Bucks County woman was arguing and speeding when she lost control of her car and crashed, killing her 56-year-old boyfriend two months ago, Yahoo News reports citing the Bucks County Courier Times.

Theresa Dowling, of Northampton Township, was going 94 mph on Lower Holland Drive — a 35 mph road — around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, the outlet says citing police.

The crash killed her passenger, Andrew Craig, who police told the outlet was also someone she had been in a relationship with.

Dowling was arrested on Wednesday, April 20 on the following charges:

  • Homicide by Vehicle
  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Recklessly Endangering Another
  • Reckless Driving
  • Maximum Speed Limits
  • Driving on Roadways Laned For Traffic

Dowling was released after self-posting bail bond, records show.

