Bucks Driver Was Arguing, Speeding In Crash That Killed BF: Report
A Bucks County woman was arguing and speeding when she lost control of her car and crashed, killing her 56-year-old boyfriend two months ago, Yahoo News reports citing the Bucks County Courier Times.
Theresa Dowling, of Northampton Township, was going 94 mph on Lower Holland Drive — a 35 mph road — around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, the outlet says citing police.
The crash killed her passenger, Andrew Craig, who police told the outlet was also someone she had been in a relationship with.
Dowling was arrested on Wednesday, April 20 on the following charges:
- Homicide by Vehicle
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Recklessly Endangering Another
- Reckless Driving
- Maximum Speed Limits
- Driving on Roadways Laned For Traffic
Dowling was released after self-posting bail bond, records show.
