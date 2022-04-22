ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Woman Accused Of Striking, Seriously Injuring Man In Holbrook Hit-Run Crash

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
A 71-year-old woman was arrested and accused of hitting a man with her car on Long Island and leaving the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Facebook

The crash happened on North Ocean Avenue in Holbrook at about 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said Pauline Ross was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra south when the car struck a 50-year-old Medford man who was walking in the roadway.

The man was hospitalized for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After the crash, Ross continued to drive away from the scene, authorities said.

A witness followed Ross as she drove to her East Patchogue home and called police, who arrested Ross at her home, SCPD said.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving serious physical injuries, police reported.

Her arraignment was set for a later date.

