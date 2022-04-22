Mikey Day Talks SNL and Hosting Netflix’s Hit Show ‘Is It Cake?’

Photo: OAWRS

You’ve seen his iconic performances on SNL playing various comedic characters on the live stage. Now he’s taking on the role as host of Netflix’s hit new show, Is It Cake?

The actor and host talked to Ryan Seacrest on-air about this new TV venture and how different it is to go from acting live in front of a studio audience to hosting a TV show.

He also talks about the show that everyone’s talking about, which mirrors the popular videos that stemmed on the internet of people cutting into hyper-realistic cakes, or cakes that look exactly like real-life objects. The contestants try and create cakes that look like life-like objects and try to trick the judges into thinking if it’s the real object or cake.

Mikey even told Seacrest about a skit that they had planned but never went through with on SNL where he played Ryan!

Listen to the full interview with Mikey and Seacrest here to find out more about that skit that we need to see come to life and check out Is It Cake? streaming on Netflix now!