Wakefield, MA

Wakefield hit-and-run sends man to hospital; police look for stolen flatbed

By Elly Morillo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mHsJ_0fHFYI3G00

The NYPD is searching for a stolen flatbed in connection to a hit-and-run in Wakefield Friday morning.

Police say the collision happened around 10:15 a.m.

They say a man was struck and pinned between the flatbed and another vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

Police say the man suffered hand and arm injuries but is in stable condition at this time.

Mario is the owner of one of the vehicles that was damaged in the crash. He tells News 12 he was on his lunch break at work when he received a call that his car had been hit.

No arrests have been made at this time.

