Trees planted by Warren County for Earth Day

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Employees of Waren County gathered outside on Friday with saplings in hand. As a celebration of April 22 as Earth Day, members of the Board of Supervisors came out to plant some trees on the county municipal center campus.

Twenty tree saplings and several bird boxes were planted and placed around the Warren County Municipal Center property on Friday by county employees. The bird boxes were assembled by hand by Queensbury Middle School students for the Soil & Water Conservation District. The district also provided the saplings at no charge.

The planting was one of several events in celebration of Earth Day on Friday. In the city of Glens Falls, City Park was host to a celebration and ceremony featuring a visit from Congressman Paul Tonko. Environmental public relations company Sustainable PR brought chalkboards where visitors could write environmental messages.

Trash cleanups and other events related to Earth Day were scheduled into the weekend. Another tree planting is planned in the Battenkill area near Salem, to protect an eroding river bank. See the full list of ways to help in Glens Falls, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls and the surrounding North Country region.

It’s not the first time that the county has planted a tree to recognize something important. Last year, Warren County planted and dedicated a tree in memory of victims of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The planting at that event was helped by various representatives from Warren County and the surrounding community.

