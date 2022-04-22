ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

State budget adds three new judges to Johnson County Court

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDqNN_0fHFXMXx00

OLATHE, Kan. — For the first time in more than a decade, the Johnson County District Court will be adding new judges.

The state budget Gov. Laura Kelly signed on Wednesday, provides funding for 23 new district court and magistrate judges throughout the state, including three new judge positions for the 10th district court.

District Court Judge Kelly Ryan said based on a 2019 workload study from the National Center for State Courts, the 10th District would need approximately nine new judges to properly handle dockets.  The last time a new judge was appointed to  the 10th district court was in 2007.

“Johnson County’s population has risen over 86,000 people since 2007.We’ve been operating with the same 23 judges since that time. It is long past due and we are very appreciative of the legislature for that,”  Ryan said.

Ex-employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, theft of Johnson County Court funds

Court administrator Laura Brewer said the district court will be working with the National Center for State Courts to determine where the new judges will be assigned.

“We want to really look at what the needs are of the district court and really look for long term goals of what we want for these positions. Whether that be additional treatment court modalities, behavioral court,” Brewer said. “We obviously have a huge focus on mental health at the moment. We want to be very thoughtful on what the long-term goal of these positions is.”

Kelly will appoint all three new district judges. Ryan said the 10th Judicial Nominating Committee will meet and send the names of recommended nominees to the governor’s office after funding becomes available on July 1.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Ryan
Person
Laura Kelly
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mental Health#Johnson County Court#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy