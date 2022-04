Did New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole request that Jose Trevino catch instead of Kyle Higashioka on Sunday in the Bronx?. The famously particular Cole made it crystal clear that he’d rather pitch to Higashioka than Gary Sánchez in 2020 and 2021. Although the decision was technically left up for grabs and never publicly mandated, sure enough Higashioka would be behind the dish for Opening Day and every crucial postseason game featuring Cole, from do-or-die contests to series openers. It was the clearest unwritten rule in the game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO