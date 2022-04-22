ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting at east side apartments

classiccountry1070.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison for shooting into a crowd of people at a party, killing a...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Airman 1st Class#Air Force
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WSVN-TV

Sheriff: 41 charged in takedown of Florida gang leadership

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff said Wednesday that 41 people have been charged with dozens of crimes in an effort to take down the leadership of a notoriously violent group called the Sex Money Murder gang. The yearlong investigation involved law enforcement agencies across Florida, the...
FLORIDA STATE
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI & Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 36 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 36 arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including the following: Steven Alvarado was…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy