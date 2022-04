April 22, 2022 — On Tuesday, April 26, Sample Street from Mayflower Road to Ford Street will be closed for NIPSCO to perform maintenance work on their gas line. Access will be maintained to all businesses in the impacted areas. The street is expected to reopen end of day Thursday, May 19, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be Western Avenue via Chapin Street or Mayflower Road.

###