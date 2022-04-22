ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taste of the Upstate 2022

wspa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many years of social distancing and gathering virtually, Loaves & Fishes’ annual...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
EatDrinkLA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy