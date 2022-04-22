ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

15-year-old killed after being shot in face by other 15-year-old, Mississippi police report

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0fHFUWjg00

Police say one 15-year-old is dead and another 15-year-old is in custody after a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Officials report that Christopher Lewis, Jr., died from a gunshot wound to the face at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street.

Jackson Police initially took two juveniles into custody. One juvenile — 15-year-old Jaebrion Smith — has since been identified as the primary suspect in the shooting.

The other juvenile has been released into the custody of his guardians, police report.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1234 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 18

Robert F Oflahertysr
3d ago

Not being cold but what is a fifteen yr.old doing messing around at 4:00 a.m. in the morning should be resting for school! What is these kids up to nowadays? Sad but why?

Reply(2)
4
Scribbs7
3d ago

Tata, I guess you, your family, Y'all and your kinfolks got it ALL TOGETHER! Y'all don't need Mercy, Grace & Forgiveness! Since we people need to 'Collect' ourselves, then pass your Blessings on over to us or "These People"! Because, we sure can use a little more Mercy, a little more Grace and "Sho-Nuff" Forgiveness while Y'ALL live a Good Life without! But I'll pray for y'all! May God Continue to Bless and Keep you ALL!!!

Reply
3
Tata
3d ago

Natural causes...if these people are not willing to collect themselves, don't expect anyone else or anything because they are a lost cause.

Reply(4)
3
Related
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Jackson Police#Jpd
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy