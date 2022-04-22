ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beebe: No security at Sun City rec centers

I would like this letter to be a warning to others that their possessions have zero security at the Sun City recreation centers.

I parked my golf car March 28 right outside the door of the bowling center under the solar panel area along Hutton. I removed the key and locked the glove boxes so that it was secure. I had removed my clubs to prevent them from theft. When I finished my bowling league I found that my golf car had been stolen.

Long story shorter, I spoke with Bill Cook, Recreation Centers of Sun City general manager, and he told me there are no cameras there and “it wouldn’t do us any good if there was video.” And then went on to tell me that I need to be more careful about securing my property. What?

Why are there no surveillance cameras in the parking areas? There is no excuse for this. Fifty years ago maybe, but not in today’s world. You better believe it.

I also know of two people who have gone out from the Bell bowling center to find that their catalytic converters were partially removed, costing them for repairs. Guess what, again no video! Wake up RCSC and help protect your residents from being targeted. Is it going to take someone getting assaulted or murdered before RCSC does anything to discourage this from happening? Looks like it right now. Thieves know there is no security and us old people are easy pickings.

Also to the thief, you are a real low life, but you have saved me a lot of money in fuel for the golf car. But, I can now afford to buy ammunition. Which reminds me that I have a winter enclosure for that golf car if you want to come pick it up, you already have my address. Just come on by.

Roger Beebe

Sun City

