Doral, FL

This Doral Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing will have your back like a nice bowl of soup. Simple, light, and delicious, it's the perfect thing for any time of the day. You can also drink it from a cup, take it on the go , or sit down anywhere to enjoy it. It's just that versatile!

Americans love soup so much that they consume 10 billion bowls of it each year, according to the Associated Press in 2019. With so many restaurants and eateries serving this dish, where can you find the best bowl of soup in Florida?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. After finding the best soups in each state, the No. 1 spot in the Sunshine State is...

Mondongo's !

Here's what the writers had to say about this restaurant's delicious soup:

"Ajiaco, the traditional Colombian soup that is made using chicken, potatoes, and corn on the cob, is one of Mondongo's most popular go-to's. It pairs wonderfully with one of their arepas or an order of their sweet fried plantains. If you visit Mondongo's you may just leave feeling like this Yelp reviewer who excitedly posted, 'I tried the ajiaco and it was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I will definitely be ordering this dish again!'"

You can find Mondongo's at 3500 NW 87th Ave in Doral.

Click here to see other U.S. restaurants serving delicious bowls of soup.

