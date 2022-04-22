FHP: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Double-Fatal Crash In South Florida

Photo: CBS 12

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

They say a 25-year old man from Weston in Broward County was driving south along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in Boca Raton around 2 a.m., when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by a 43-year old West Palm Beach man.

Both drivers were killed in the crash that caused back-ups into the morning rush hour as a stretch of highway remained closed for hours.