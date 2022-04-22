ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickford Township, MI

Panthers dominate Yooper Invitational track and field meet

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — Pickford swept both the girls and boys’ meets at the LSSU Yooper Invitational Thursday.

The Pickford girls scored 104 points to claim first place at the indoor track and field meet, held at Lake Superior State’s Student Activities Center track.

St. Ignace was second with 88, while Newberry was third with 76 in the girls meet. They were followed by Rudyard 49, Cedarville-DeTour 38, Brimley 28 and Mackinac Island 9.

Lucy Bennin won the 200 meter run (30.38) and took third in the 55 dash. Lizzie Storey won the 400 dash (1:08.86).

Also for the Panthers, Kadence Potoczak was second, Chloe May third and Brook Portice fourth in the shot put.

Chloe Cottle placed third in the 800, while Haley Cornwell was third in the 1600. Lyric Collins took second in high jump. Sorelle Mota was fifth in the 200.

Cottle, Kennedy Guild, Storey and Bennin were second in the 1600 relay. Ahna Prucha, Cottle, Cornwell and Storey were second in 3200 relay.

For St. Ignace, event winners included Mia Martin in the 800 (3:01.11), Kylee Peters in 55 hurdles (10.51) and Jillian Fraser in high jump (4-6). Heidi Dorenbecker took second in 55 dash and third in the 200.

Event winners for Newberry included Azaria Jackson in the 55 dash (8.27), and Kaylen Clark in the 1600 (6:12.38) and 3200 (13:46.88). Addison Schreoder, Caitlynn Canfield, Jorja Suriano and Clark won the 3200 relay in 12:01.49. Jackson also placed second in the 200, while Suriano was second in the 800.

Rudyard’s Cheyenne Ballard, Laine Grenfell, Tristin Smith and Karlee Mayer won the 1600 relay in 4:50.66. Smith also placed second in the 400 and 1600, while Ballard was second in 55 hurdles.

Grace Hill of Brimley won shot put (33-7). Also for the Bays, Alana VanderMeer was fourth in the 55 dash and 200.

Pickford won the boys meet with 130.5 points, while Newberry was second with 94 and St. Ignace took third with 83. They were followed by Cedarville-DeTour 50, Brimley 43.5, Ojibwe Charter 18, Rudyard 4, Paradise 2, and Mackinac Island 1.

Josh Sullivan captured 55 hurdles (9:45) and was part of two first-place relays for the Panthers.

Individual event-winners for the Panthers also included Caden Awbrey in the 200 (25.09), Hunter Hagen in the 800 (2:16.65), Hayden Hagen in 3200 (11:03.60),

Aaron Heal, Sullivan, Owen McConkey and Hunter Hagen won 1600 relay in 3:52.94. Sullivan, Garrett Orsborne, Hayden Hagen and Hunter Hagen won 3200 relay in 9:20.03.

Noah Barowski was second in 55 dash and third in the 200. Eli MacDonald took second in the 800, while Cole Warner third in 55 dash. Awbrey was second in 55 hurdles and Tommy Storey fourth.

Newberry’s Colton Labadie won the 55 dash (6.99) and was third in the 400, while Eric Edwards took first in shot put (41-feet). Claudio Bistolfi was second in the 1600 and 3200, while Matthew Rahilly was second in high jump.

Kordell Killscrow of St. Ignace won the 400 (56.56) while teammate Ethan Shepard was second. Ethan McLean placed third in the 800, and Jonny Ingalls was third in 55 hurdles.

Hoss Sweeney of Cedarville-DeTour won the 1600 (5:17.47). Mike Perkins took third in shot put, while Aidan Ondrus took fourth in 55 dash and the 400.

Owen Ennes of Brimely won high jump (5-10). Parker Veeneman was second in the 200 and Riley Parish third in the 1600. Bo Martini was third in 3200.

Marquis Harmon of Ojibwe Charter took second in shot put.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

The Sault News

The Sault News

