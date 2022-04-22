ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Lottery bar code proves NC ticket was a false winner

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steve Sbraccia
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIMW6_0fHFTfh800

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A long-haul trucker who purchased a lottery ticket while passing through North Carolina thought he won big bucks, but although the ticket looks like a winner, the bar code didn’t agree.

James Kinard, from Florida, had stopped in Statesville and decided to play the 50X Multiplier Game, which is part of the North Carolina Education Lottery’s family of “Fast Play Progressive Games.” In such games, the tickets are printed immediately with possible winning numbers, allowing players to check for winners instantly.

“I didn’t look at my ticket then and there,” Kinard said. But after a couple of days on the road, he pulled out the 50X Multiplier Game and decided to check.

“I got happy and said, ‘Hey, hey, hey! … Thank God!'” Kinard said.

What Kinard saw among the possible winning numbers was the number 3. When he checked to see if any matched up, he saw another 3.

“I see there was $500 under the 3. It’s a 50-times multiplier, so by my calculations, that’s $25,000,” he said.

When he tried to cash the ticket, however, the bar code alerted the clerk that something was off.

“She looks at it and says, ‘Hmm, that’s supposed to be a winner, but it’s not scanning as a winner,'” said Kinard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qce6M_0fHFTfh800

The Asheville lottery office was informed of the issue. Officials made a copy of the ticket and gave it to Kinard. They kept the original.

“They told me they did a reconstruct of the ticket and can’t tell whether there is supposed to be a number in front of the 3,” he said.

Kinard said the outlet where he purchased the ticket had trouble printing it, and had to change printer rolls during the purchase. This left a black mark running the length of the ticket on the left side, the printed copy shows. This mark also turned out to be the key to the mystery.

“That’s something in the printer,” Kinard said. “[The ticket] wasn’t ripped or damaged at all.”

In a written statement, lottery spokesman Van Denton offered an explanation of what happened after the lottery conducted a second review of the ticket.

“The black line that unfortunately runs down the side of the ticket obscures the first winning number and makes it appear as a ‘3,’” Denton said.

Denton added that the line caused a smudge that cut off parts of the print down the length of the ticket. The bar code remained intact, which is why a scan confirmed it was a non-winning ticket.

“The lottery certainly understands Mr. Kinard’s question about this ticket. We regret that the printing issue created the impression of a winning ticket when it was not,” Denton wrote. “The lottery would gladly pay Mr. Kinard a prize if the review had determined it was a legitimate winning ticket.”

Denton said it’s not uncommon for players to present damaged tickets to the lottery. He said the lottery does about 30 reviews a month to verify, adding that damaged tickets can be reconstructed.

“If we can determine a ticket is a winner, we pay the prize,” Denton wrote. “Ticket reconstructions have paid prizes ranging from $1 to $1 million.”

He added: “The lottery does not like to deny paying prizes, but can only pay prizes that are actually won in order to have the funds necessary to pay winning tickets and provide the funds to support education in North Carolina.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police say man was shot while driving in Savannah Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 charged in COVID relief fraud schemes, face up to 30 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes for misusing funds granted through government COVID relief programs. Three pleaded guilty already and face up to 30 years in prison along with fines, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Congress approved significant funding to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Statesville, NC
State
Florida State
Statesville, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 17

Lucky lady: Nash woman hits ANOTHER big lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy