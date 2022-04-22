Rare Washington quarter sells for $467 online – check your change for it

THE spare change you have lying around your home might be more valuable than you realize.

A 90-year-old coin featuring President George Washington sold on eBay for $466.20 after a bidding war.

The 1932 quarter is the first minted with George Washington's face

As evidenced by the tiny D toward the bottom of the coin, this quarter was minted in Denver

Washington first appeared on the quarter in 1932, so this coin was one of the earliest printed with the first president's face.

Three US Mints produced quarters in 1932: Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Denver.

This particular coin was minted in Denver.

Quarters from Denver and San Francisco have a mint mark on the back side - a small letter indicating where the coin was produced - while Philadelphia coins have no mark.

This 1932 quarter was originally listed at 99 cents by the seller, before 29 bids came in and the coin sold for nearly $500.

Relative to its 25-cent face value, the seller netted a 186,380% return on the sale of this antique coin.

Why is the 1932 Washington quarter so valuable?

Not only do 1932 Washington quarters have the distinction of being the first of their kind, but they're also some of the most rare.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, there are only two Washington quarters with a circulation lower than 1million, and both were minted in 1932.

The Philadelphia Mint produced more than 5million Washington quarters in 1932, while just 436,800 and 408,000 were minted in Denver and San Francisco respectively.

As a result, 1932-D and S quarters have retained immense value among collectors over the Washington quarter's 90-year run.

In an uncirculated state, 1932-D quarters can be worth $13,910, according to USA Coin Book.

What is your spare change worth?

Washington quarters aren't the only coins that could be worth a pretty penny.

You’ll want to check your change for rare nickels, dimes, Lincoln pennies, and half-dollars because some of these coins sell for thousands.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for similar coins to yours.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

