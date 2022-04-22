We're not drunk. We're just having fun.

Photo credit jb

This week's featured beer is Death by Coconut by Oskar Blues.

All of our featured beers are available at Sabatini's Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter.

The beer news you hear (and more) can be found at mybeerbuzz.com.

The Friday Beer Buzz is WILK News Radio’s long running segment covering all things beer! Every Friday morning at 8:35am Nancy and Jason are joined by Lindo Sabatini of Sabatini's Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter, and Bil from MyBeerBuzz.com ß Click the link for the latest in beer news! How much beer news is on MyBeerBuzz.com? We lost count. If you have a few hours, please click the link, count the beer news stories, and report back to us.