We’re all guilty of it…you know…for weeks, we’ve been pretending to be the Giants GM, Coaches, Scouts, and Owners…and holding all those roles at the same time. Every one of us knows what the NY Football Giants need better than anybody, especially better than the Giants front office. When Thursday night gets here, we’ll be nodding, screaming, or dancing with each pick. Just don’t hurt your TV or computer if GM Joe Schoen makes a pick you disagree with.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO