Colorado Coroner Up for Re-election Offers Cool Campaign T-Shirt

An important piece of Colorado's history will be preserved for the public for years to come, thanks to the efforts of local volunteers and members of HistoriCorps. Located in Sedalia, Colorado, at the top of Rampart Range, Devils Head Lookout Tower was built in 1912 and is the last full-time lookout in Colorado. The structure sits at 9,748' elevation in Pike-San Isabel National Forest. Because of its incredible views, the tower is also a popular hiking destination, attracting many people each year. Since camping and recreational activities are so frequent in this region, human-caused fires break out regularly. Blazes caused by lightning also occur pretty often in this location too. This is why the lookout tower remains staffed.

