Colorado State

Colorado Coroner Up for Re-election Offers Cool Campaign T-Shirt

By Wes Adams
 3 days ago
I can't say that I know many county coroners in Colorado. I am sure, however, that I have never met a county coroner running for re-election that had such a cool-looking logo. Dr. Kelly is the Coroner in El Paso County Colorado, and he is running for re-election this...

94.3 The X

Polis: Every Colorado Taxpayer Will Get $400 in Summer of 2022

If you've been putting off plans for this summer because of everything (like gas) getting so expensive, relief is on the way. Governor Polis announced on Monday, April 25, that each Colorado taxpayer will be getting a rebate/dividend from the state. If you file your taxes by May 21, 2022, you'll receive a check from the state for $400; joint filers will receive $800.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

An Open Letter to Colorado 420ers: Clean Up Next Time

After two years off because of COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting large gatherings, the marijuana-themed Mile High 420 Festival returned to Denver on Wednesday, April 20th to thousands of attendees. However, a very uncool mess was left behind by the attendees leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many. The 2022...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
94.3 The X

Help Restore Colorado’s Historic Devils Head Fire Lookout Tower

An important piece of Colorado's history will be preserved for the public for years to come, thanks to the efforts of local volunteers and members of HistoriCorps. Located in Sedalia, Colorado, at the top of Rampart Range, Devils Head Lookout Tower was built in 1912 and is the last full-time lookout in Colorado. The structure sits at 9,748' elevation in Pike-San Isabel National Forest. Because of its incredible views, the tower is also a popular hiking destination, attracting many people each year. Since camping and recreational activities are so frequent in this region, human-caused fires break out regularly. Blazes caused by lightning also occur pretty often in this location too. This is why the lookout tower remains staffed.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Famous Hanging Lake is Set to Reopen This Summer

Heads up, hikers — Colorado's famous Hanging Lake is still set to open this summer. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, Hanging Lake formed after a geologic fault caused it to separate from its valley floor. Since then, outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world have come to the landmark to experience its challenging hike and stunning lake.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

City Of Evans To Swear-In New Mayor This Week

The City of Evans, CO is getting a new mayor. According to the Greeley Tribune, Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Clark will be sworn in as the official new mayor of Evans on Tuesday, Apr. 19 as current Mayor Brian Rudy leaves the council due to term limits. Clark was declared mayor...
EVANS, CO
94.3 The X

Here Are The 10 Happiest Places In Colorado

Happiness is a state of mind that can be a very simple yet very complex thing at the same time. You can be a "happy" person but still have your fair share of bad days. But overall, true happiness is about appreciating the little things, celebrating the small victories in life, being thankful for what you do have instead of getting overwhelmed with what you don't have, achieving life balance the best you can, and finding things to do that you enjoy doing.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

First Carbon-Positive Hotel in the Country is Coming to Colorado

Urban Villages is a Colorado-based real estate developer known for its environmental efforts, and now the company is building the country's first-ever carbon-positive hotel in the city of Denver. According to Forbes, buildings currently account for 45 percent of greenhouse emissions, which is why there's been such an increase in...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

It’s National Volunteer Month and Fort Collins Wants to say Thank You

It's National Volunteer Month and the City of Fort Collins wants to say thank you to all those who sacrifice their time and energy for our community. Notwithstanding 2020 closures, Fort Collins volunteers have continued to serve in any way possible, and in an interview with "Tuned In to NoCo," Volunteer Program Manager, Susan Schafer, had some pretty impressive statistics to share.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

