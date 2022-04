CNBC's Jim Cramer explained why he believes Coca-Cola is an endurable, investable stock on the heels of its latest quarterly earnings report. "Coca-Cola put on a clinic, showing you how a seasoned management team can overcome just about any challenge you might throw at them. That's long-lasting strength. That's a great stock to put away," the "Mad Money" host said.

