Natchez, MS

Drive-by shooting lands Mississippi men in jail, deputies searching for last suspect

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Red Bud Lane in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they initiated an investigation and determined that at least 20 rounds were fired, hitting two different homes and tow different vehicles in the area.

On April 19, 2022, deputies arrested five suspects in the shooting and are currently looking for another suspect. Officers arrested Reginald Butler, Javonte Butler, Cameron Randall, Travin Jones, and Jaylon Jefferson.

Reginald Butler and Javonte Butler were charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Drive by Shooting. Reginald Butler was out on bond for Murder. Javonte Butler was out on bond for Aggravated Assault, two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Fleeing Law Enforcement.

    Reginald Butler
    Javonte Butler
    Cameron Randall
    Travon Jones
    Jaylon Jefferson

Randall, Jones, and Jefferson were charged with Shooting into a Motor Vehicle and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. According to authorities, they are looking for Kadeem Conner who is wanted for Shooting into a Motor Vehicle and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

If you know the whereabouts of Conner, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

