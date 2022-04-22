ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

Goshen Township, police chief accused of badge copyright infringement

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen Township and its police chief are accused in a federal lawsuit of copyright infringement over the design of the police department’s badge. Louis Kohus of Mt. Washington says he designed no less than eight drafts of the badge for the department in...

www.fox19.com

