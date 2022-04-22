ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Parents of man killed by police file wrongful death suit

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vnuud_0fHFQF7P00

SEATTLE — The parents of a man killed by Auburn police have filed a federal wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit alleging an officer shot Enosa Strickland Jr. in the back of the head while he was lying in a parking lot.

The lawsuit also contends officer Kenneth Lyman has an extensive history of using force and was carrying an unapproved and “illegal” dagger that he later claimed Strickland had grabbed and refused to drop during a struggle, The Seattle Times reported.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleges that Lyman and another officer identified only with the initials “DM,” responded to a domestic disturbance in an apartment parking lot around 1 a.m. on May 20, 2019, where a woman “had apparently rejected Strickland’s romantic overtures.”

“EJ was not engaged in any illegal activities or violating any laws,” according to the complaint. “EJ was unarmed. EJ was not arrested.”

The officers, concerned that Strickland, 26, had had too much to drink, allowed him to call his mother, Kathleen Keliikoa-Strickland. They spoke and she agreed to come pick him up, according to the claim.

The lawsuit alleges that the interaction between the man and the officers became strained and Lyman struck him in the face. According to the lawsuit and the family’s attorney Edward Moore, “No warnings, admonitions or cautions were issued” before Lyman hit Strickland.

The lawsuit alleges the officers then tackled Strickland, who wound up facedown on the ground, and one minute later Lyman shot him. Strickland’s mother and father arrived four minutes later.

Moore said the complaint is based on police reports, witness statements and dash-camera audio and video.

Tiffany Lieu, a spokeswoman for Auburn, said the city was aware of the lawsuit but otherwise declined to comment.

The case was referred for review to Snohomish County, where prosecutors determined Lyman’s actions were legal.

Earlier this year, Auburn resident Peter Manning sued Lyman and the city, alleging the office crashed a SWAT van into Manning’s work truck, injuring him, and then fled the scene. An internal investigation found Lyman guilty of misconduct, according to the Auburn Reporter newspaper, it’s unclear whether he was disciplined.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wrongful Death#The Seattle Times#District Court#Stric
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy