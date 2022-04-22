Cheektowaga Starbucks union vote in flux

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Unionization of Starbucks at Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga is on hold after votes received late but before the count were opened up and counted Friday. The new votes led to a deadlock.

Starbucks challenged the NLRB decision to not count votes at the Starbucks location that were received late but before the count was conducted. An NLRB office in Atlanta allowed those votes to be counted. The first tally was 8-7 in favor of unionization.

Friday, the NLRB counted the remaining votes, and the new total was 10-10. There is one vote still being challenged, and that will determine whether unionization happens. A tie means unionization cannot happen.