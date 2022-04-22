Biden's urgent moves on gas prices collide with lofty climate goals

President Joe Biden talks to people in the crowd after speaking about his infrastructure agenda at the New Hampshire Port Authority in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden entered office triumphantly rejoining the Paris climate accord. He created powerful new climate positions, including one for former secretary of state John Kerry. He reversed Trump-era policies, revoking a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. And he declared the threat of climate change the "number one issue facing humanity."

But over the past few weeks, he has authorized a historically large release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, resumed selling leases to drill on federal land and announced he is waiving an environmental restriction to allow summer sales of ethanol-based gasoline - all moves that are anathema to climate activists.

Some advocates are increasingly frustrated over the discordant approach, arguing that Biden is sacrificing some of his long-term goal of combating climate change - and a presidential legacy of helping steer the nation away from fossil fuels - in exchange for the short-term aim of lowering prices at the pump.

The collision between lofty aspirations and political pressures comes to a head Friday when Biden visits Seattle to celebrate Earth Day, where he probably will be joined by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who has built his political career on fighting climate change. Protesters are expected to rally in front of the White House on Saturday to demand that Congress pass new climate legislation.

Biden's supporters say the focus on gas prices and helping Europe through an energy crisis has made it harder for the administration to tout the steps it has taken to protect the environment, including new rules cracking down on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks and policies to cut methane emissions from oil and gas operations across the United States.

On Tuesday, the White House announced it is reversing former president Donald Trump's action weakening a landmark environmental law on the construction of pipelines, highways and other projects. The new rule will restore a requirement that federal agencies scrutinize the climate impact of major infrastructure projects.

Administration officials say the recent maneuvers to increase the fuel supply are meant to address the immediate price shocks created by the Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the inflationary pressure that preceded it. They remain committed, they say, to combating climate change and reducing the nation's reliance on fossil fuels over the long term.

In an interview Tuesday, Ali Zaidi, the deputy White House national climate adviser, pushed back on the notion that the administration had shifted its approach to climate change. "The president's commitment and his policy positions on these key issues have been unwavering and unchanged," Zaidi said.

But Biden also recognizes that people need help in the short term, he added. "His policy has always been to meet folks where they are," Zaidi said. "And what that means in this context is addressing the emergency challenges precipitated by Putin's aggression, while literally at the same time doing everything we can to accelerate the affordability and accessibility of technologies and tools that will help the American people achieve lasting energy security."

Yet there is little doubt that recent days have produced the jarring image of a president who vowed to curb reliance on oil and gas instead trying to find fresh ways to increase its supply.

"He's in a pickle," said Samantha Gross, a fellow specializing in climate and energy at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank. "His arguments have had to change because of the changing conditions, and the situation has gotten a lot harder for him politically. . . . The politics were always going to be hard for him, but the level of difficulty just went way up. It's a tough hand to play."

Jamal Raad, executive director of Evergreen Action, a climate advocacy group, said the Biden administration - and the climate community - are in the midst of a fundamental shift in how they present their case to the public. They have long emphasized the jobs to be created by a green economy, he said, but in response to soaring inflation and a war in Ukraine, they are now emphasizing the savings Americans would see in a system less reliant on fossil fuels.

"It's a whole different world as far as communicating around clean energy and climate," Raad said. "It's about lowering gas prices, and it's about stopping petrol dictators like Vladimir Putin."

Climate activists are also pushing the Senate to approve a House-passed bill that includes $555 billion in clean energy investments, which has stalled because of opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. That is far more important than the concerns over Biden's recent moves to ramp up oil supply, they say.

"That is the ballgame - the rest of this is small potatoes compared to that," Raad said. "I think that is where most of the frustration should lie, rather than some of these short-term announcements."