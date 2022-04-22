ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nick Castellanos reveals advice Miguel Cabrera gave him during breakout season

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gq7zN_0fHFPl8K00

Nick Castellanos became a full-time big leaguer in 2014, but it wasn’t really until 2018 that he became the consistent slugger we now know him to be.

And it was in that 2018 campaign that Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera imparted some wisdom on Castellanos that he’s never forgotten.

In fact, he’s still working on it.

Castellanos in 2018 started putting everything together. In prior years, we had seen the ability to hit for power and a decent average, but in 2018 he began setting personal bests at that point of his career in most offensive categories, from OPS to runs scored, batting average to doubles.

Now with the Philadelphia Phillies (with a stop in Cincinnati along the way), Castellanos on the “Chris Rose Rotation” podcast told a story about Cabrera pulling him aside that 2018 season.

“The way Miggy talks about hitting, a lot of people aren’t going to understand it because they’re not that good," Castellanos said. "Just like when he told me in 2018 when I really started to carry my own as a main piece on the team. He comes to the back of the bus, he sits next to me and he goes, ‘Look, now you only swing at the pitches that you can hit over the fence.’ In broken English, that’s how he said it. He goes, ‘Now look, you’ve got your swing. Now only swing if you can hit it over the fence.

“I’m still learning how to do that. But for him, he says it that easy because it’s been that easy.”

Although Castellanos still is working on that, there have been some noticeable improvements. He set a career high in average in 2021 as he earned his first All-Star nod, and his OPS in 2019, 2021 and thus far in 2022 all outpaced previous years in his career.

Now, Castellanos' offense is looked upon to help push the Phillies to the next level, while Cabrera is eyeing hit No. 3,000.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera’s bold 5-word take after reaching 3,000 career hits

Miguel Cabrera once again made history at Comerica Park as he reached 3,000 career hits during the Detroit Tigers’ 13-0 blowout win against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. From an individual standpoint, Cabrera does not have much to prove at this stage in his career. The veteran slugger is also in the 500 home runs club and is a sure lock to one day be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, he is eyeing team success with the Tigers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford present for Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are visiting Detroit for the groundbreaking ceremony of an expansion to the SAY Detroit Play Center. SAY Detroit is an after-school program for students between the ages of 8 to 18 years old. The Stafford's donated $1 million toward the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Angel Hernandez Is Getting Crushed For Terrible Call

Angel Hernandez is among the most reviled umpires in Major League Baseball. And he didn’t do much to help that on Sunday. Adding to a long list of miscues, Hernandez rang up Brewers All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez on a very high fastball that even left the ESPN’s “Sunday Night” broadcast chuckling.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#The Philadelphia Phillies
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds fans send message to ownership

Cincinnati Reds team president Phil Castellini issued a challenge to his team’s fans. When he asked who his family would sell the team to, he also asked the fans where they were going to go anyway. While the baseball gods have not smiled upon his remarks, the fans have made their feelings known as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge tell Yankees fans to stop disgusting act towards Guardians players

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a great baseball game on Saturday. Nestor Cortes and Cal Quantrill both pitched very well to start the contest. New York took a 3-2 lead in the 7th before Cleveland roared back with two runs in the 8th. However, the Yankees scored 2 in the ninth to win via walk-off. But the great product on the field was unfortunately overshadowed by some unruly Yankees fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy