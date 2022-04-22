ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Man arrested after biting and stabbing K9 dog, Fairfield police said

By Daniella De Robbio
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KNX) – A man was arrested for breaking into a Bay Area home and biting and stabbing a police K-9 Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Kurt Dasilva, 44, broke into a home in the 1700 block of Elm Street, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

When officers responded they saw him running around inside the house.

“After numerous attempts to call the suspect out of the home, and the use of de-escalation techniques and tools, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the suspect,” the department said.

When K9 Cort approached Dasilva, police said Dasilva bit K9 Cort’s face and stabbed the dog’s left side.

Police said Dasilva appeared to be under the influence during the attack.

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital before being booked into Solano County Jail.

K9 Cort was taken to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and is recovering, the department said.

