Well, it has finally happened. I have lost livestock to a mountain lion — actually a pair of lions at 4:30 the other morning. The first one veered off immediately when it saw me. The second one needed a little “encouragement” to stop its carnage at about 10 yards. If I had had a larger caliber of “encouragement” that morning a wildlife warden would have had to answer a call to pick up two dead lions. The next time I see a lion it is going to have crosshairs or a laser dot on it.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO