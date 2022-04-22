ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Drug probe results in numerous arrests in GF, EGF

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people face charges ranging from third-degree murder … to first-degree controlled substance distribution … to fentanyl possession … as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the Grand Forks area. Stephanie Hageman and Summer Allery of Grand Forks… Shaun Cole of East Grand Forks.. and...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

KNOX News Radio

Moorhead bust nets drugs and arrests

Two Moorhead residents face drug charges after a traffic stop on I-94 this week. Moorhead police arrested 40-year old David Keen-Jr and 25-year old Samantha Riggles. During the course of the investigation it was determined the pair were frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up shipments of drugs. Officers found approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 222 suspected fentanyl pills, and approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $20,000.
MOORHEAD, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police recover hundreds of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say intended to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop and K-9 sniff of a car 21-year-old Ramalle Hunt was a passenger in. They say they found 397 fentanyl pills that had been concealed on the driver of the car. An informant told police Ramalle had given them to the driver.
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
East Grand Forks, MN
Crime & Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Sheriff: Several people busted in alleged Minnesota drug ring

(Moorhead, MN) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested in Minnesota in connection with a narcotics investigation. According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies conducted several traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, more than...
CASS COUNTY, ND
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Bring Me The News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing during Wisconsin hike

A doctor who went missing after going for a hike in northern Wisconsin died after the ground beneath her collapsed, dropping her on to the banks below. The body of Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was discovered Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. Nobody had heard from her since March 26, when she indicated she'd reached Potato River Falls.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX

