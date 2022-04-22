Bike trail troubles

The El Dorado High School Class of 1977 45th class reunion will be held May 20-21. For more information contact Ramona Jennison Sharpe at [email protected] or (916) 693-0896. The Widowed Persons Club provides a support group for widowed men and women of all ages, as well as a wide range of social activities through which they have an opportunity to make new friends and find a new direction in their lives. General meeting luncheons for members and guests are held on the fourth Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. A social hour precedes the meeting. The meetings are at Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville and the cost is $16. Reservations required. Regular breakfasts are set Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Golden Waffle Café in Placerville, Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Beef & Brew in Diamond Springs and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Denny’s in Cameron Park. For those interested in joining or to make reservations contact Glenda at (530) 295-8374 or Nancy at (530) 622-8276.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO