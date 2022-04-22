ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Eileen E. Hawkins

Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 105 on March 15, we lost our amazing Eileen. Eileen moved to Placerville in 1970 where she lived in Swansboro for almost 50 years. Eileen moved to Placerville from San Bernardino, Calif., where she...

Mountain lions

Well, it has finally happened. I have lost livestock to a mountain lion — actually a pair of lions at 4:30 the other morning. The first one veered off immediately when it saw me. The second one needed a little “encouragement” to stop its carnage at about 10 yards. If I had had a larger caliber of “encouragement” that morning a wildlife warden would have had to answer a call to pick up two dead lions. The next time I see a lion it is going to have crosshairs or a laser dot on it.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Rise, shine and pitch in

First conceived in 2016 this community service day has been a favorite way to give back for many Placerville residents since its inception. It is a day for civic-minded community members to come together for the common cause of beautifying the city. Back in 2016 Placerville resident Amy Sellers had...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Home winemakers wanted

Attention home winemakers: Show off your skills and be recognized at El Dorado County Fair. The El Dorado County Fair Homemade Wine Competition competition is presented by El Dorado Home Winemakers Association, edhwm.net/EDHWM. By entering the El Dorado County Fair Homemade Wine Competition, winemakers gain exposure and get feedback from...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Snowline receives Inspiration Grant

“Women’s Fund El Dorado is pleased to inform you that our membership has voted to award your organization our 2022 Inspiration Grant in the amount of $30,000. We are very proud of the positive impacts that you make in our community.”. The announcement above recently came to Snowline Hospice....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: April 25

The El Dorado High School Class of 1977 45th class reunion will be held May 20-21. For more information contact Ramona Jennison Sharpe at [email protected] or (916) 693-0896. The Widowed Persons Club provides a support group for widowed men and women of all ages, as well as a wide range of social activities through which they have an opportunity to make new friends and find a new direction in their lives. General meeting luncheons for members and guests are held on the fourth Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. A social hour precedes the meeting. The meetings are at Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville and the cost is $16. Reservations required. Regular breakfasts are set Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Golden Waffle Café in Placerville, Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Beef & Brew in Diamond Springs and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Denny’s in Cameron Park. For those interested in joining or to make reservations contact Glenda at (530) 295-8374 or Nancy at (530) 622-8276.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

