High School

Stars at School: Maria Osborne

Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria has worked as the principal of Charter College & Career Prep for three years and her work reflects an instructional leader who is enthusiastic, cares about students and goes the extra mile to make her school a special place for students, staff and families....

Mountain Democrat

CDFW offers special scholarships

A college scholarship has been established to provide educational support for the children of current employees of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The application period for the 2022-23 scholarship, which is offered through the Pat and Charles Fullerton Foundation, will be open through April 29. In its inaugural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Mountain lions

Well, it has finally happened. I have lost livestock to a mountain lion — actually a pair of lions at 4:30 the other morning. The first one veered off immediately when it saw me. The second one needed a little “encouragement” to stop its carnage at about 10 yards. If I had had a larger caliber of “encouragement” that morning a wildlife warden would have had to answer a call to pick up two dead lions. The next time I see a lion it is going to have crosshairs or a laser dot on it.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tamara Wallace for supervisor

We are writing to demonstrate our unrelenting support of candidate Tamara Wallace for District 5 supervisor. We have known Mrs. Wallace to be an honorable public servant who stands by her word and decisions. She works tirelessly in her community both professionally and in her personal time. She is a conservative who understands that meeting in the middle is the only method to collaborate on matters that affect her constituents and the county as a whole, regardless of political party. We appreciate her willingness to work on solutions, rather than dig her heels in on principle for a political win. She is a leader who recognizes there are no winners when people can’t work together on viable solutions.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

