Stars at School: Maria Osborne

We are writing to demonstrate our unrelenting support of candidate Tamara Wallace for District 5 supervisor. We have known Mrs. Wallace to be an honorable public servant who stands by her word and decisions. She works tirelessly in her community both professionally and in her personal time. She is a conservative who understands that meeting in the middle is the only method to collaborate on matters that affect her constituents and the county as a whole, regardless of political party. We appreciate her willingness to work on solutions, rather than dig her heels in on principle for a political win. She is a leader who recognizes there are no winners when people can’t work together on viable solutions.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO