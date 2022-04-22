ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

County ‘Stepping Up’ for mentally ill inmates

By Eric Jaramishian
Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

“It is not something we pour money into or staff up for — it is a way of thinking and how we do business.”. — Brian Richart, chief of El Dorado County Probation. El Dorado County is making a move to reduce the number of inmates with mental illness in county...

Mountain Democrat

Homeless shelter crisis declared in county

“If the county does not declare a crisis, it will be a much lengthier process to get this going, around 12 to 18 months.” — Daniel Del Monte, Health and Human Services deputy director. El Dorado County has declared a shelter crisis as a new strategy to address...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Mountain Democrat

EDCOE hires Mental Health and Wellness leader

The El Dorado County Office of Education applied for and received the Mental Health Student Services Act Grant to assist in expanding access to mental health services for children and youth, including countywide student assessments and campus-based mental health services. This grant will facilitate community partnerships to better link families to ongoing mental health services and made it possible to create the position of the director of Mental Health and Wellness at the El Dorado County Office of Education. It was recently announced Matt Smith will step into that role at the end of this school year.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Daily Reporter

Pines Mobile Crisis Team makes an impact

In his annual report, Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Scheid praised Pines Behavioral Services Mobile Crisis Team, trained professionals called often when law enforcement is faced with people with mental health issues.  Pines Behavioral Health CEO Sue Germann said the program started in October of 2020. Up until April 15, "we've gone out into the community 386 times responding to crisis at the location where that crisis is occurring in the community." ...
COLDWATER, MI
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff talks shop with chamber as term winds down

Time stood still as El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini received a standing ovation prior to his speech to members of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce last week. Not seeking reelection, D’Agostini has about 250 days left in his term. “I’ve been honored to be here...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking dedicated, caring volunteers for the home-delivered meals program. Each volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An orientation session for potential new volunteer drivers is scheduled 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St. in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dignity Health invests in a big way

Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra recently announced a donation of $20,000 from community partner Dignity Health to help grow the agency’s mentorship programs serving at-risk youth throughout Northern Sierra’s communities including Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties. “Our business and community partners are at the core of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Barton Health grants help nonprofits make a difference

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Guided by the results of the Community Health Needs Assessment, Barton Health Foundation partners with local nonprofit organizations to support programs and initiatives that are aimed at addressing unmet health needs. The Barton Health Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that provide support for members of the community who face these issues; $100,000 will be awarded through the Barton Health Foundation Community Health Grants program.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tamara Wallace for supervisor

We are writing to demonstrate our unrelenting support of candidate Tamara Wallace for District 5 supervisor. We have known Mrs. Wallace to be an honorable public servant who stands by her word and decisions. She works tirelessly in her community both professionally and in her personal time. She is a conservative who understands that meeting in the middle is the only method to collaborate on matters that affect her constituents and the county as a whole, regardless of political party. We appreciate her willingness to work on solutions, rather than dig her heels in on principle for a political win. She is a leader who recognizes there are no winners when people can’t work together on viable solutions.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Snowline receives Inspiration Grant

“Women’s Fund El Dorado is pleased to inform you that our membership has voted to award your organization our 2022 Inspiration Grant in the amount of $30,000. We are very proud of the positive impacts that you make in our community.”. The announcement above recently came to Snowline Hospice....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

